Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $14.96

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $14.14. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 26,963 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 516,901 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 491,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

