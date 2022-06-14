DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $283.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.15.
About DBV Technologies (Get Rating)
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
