DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $283.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

