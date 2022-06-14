DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBVT stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.15. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

