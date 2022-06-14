DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.86

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.86 and last traded at $66.86, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

Several brokerages have commented on DCCPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($84.96) to GBX 7,500 ($91.03) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 8,160 ($99.04) to GBX 7,855 ($95.34) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DCC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Get DCC alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.