DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.46

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.46 and traded as high as $35.32. DCP Midstream shares last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 1,326,082 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 181.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 597,753 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,789,000 after buying an additional 112,183 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 43.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,848,000 after buying an additional 109,724 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

