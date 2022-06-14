Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS DBCCF opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

