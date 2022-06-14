Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.56. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,400 shares of company stock worth $136,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

