Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Update

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 813,500 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the May 15th total of 533,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

DROOF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 170 ($2.06) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.