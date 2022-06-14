Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.77

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as low as C$1.40. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 2,959,930 shares.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.52.
The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.77.
In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total value of C$269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns -95,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($177,049.68).
About Denison Mines (TSE:DML)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
