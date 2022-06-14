Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DENN. StockNews.com raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of DENN stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $17.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $564.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after buying an additional 292,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 17.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter.

Denny’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.