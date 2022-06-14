DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the May 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DENSO stock opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. DENSO has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). DENSO had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

