Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $175.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.86.

Apple stock opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. Apple has a 52 week low of $127.07 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.22.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Apple by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 52,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 76,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

