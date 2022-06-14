Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.94 ($7.23).

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($5.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €5.83 ($6.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €6.93 and a 200-day moving average of €6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.24 ($5.46) and a one year high of €10.96 ($11.41). The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a PE ratio of -2.97.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

