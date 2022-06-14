Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 122030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLAKY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.25) to €7.00 ($7.29) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.42) to €5.70 ($5.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.73) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($6.93) to €7.25 ($7.55) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.90 ($8.23) to €8.00 ($8.33) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

