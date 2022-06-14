Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.66

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €34.66 ($36.10) and last traded at €34.24 ($35.66), with a volume of 5058167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €34.82 ($36.27).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

