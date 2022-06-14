Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €57.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €57.00 ($59.38) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.50% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €74.00 ($77.08) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.31 ($62.83).

FRA DPW opened at €34.24 ($35.66) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($43.04). The company has a 50 day moving average of €39.21 and a 200-day moving average of €46.63.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

