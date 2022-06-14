DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Down 29.7% in May

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 381.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DFDS A/S from 420.00 to 390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of DFDDF stock opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. DFDS A/S has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24.

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, refuse derived fuel, and tour operators.

