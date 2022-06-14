Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$7.00. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CARE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered Dialogue Health Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Dialogue Health Technologies stock traded down C$0.23 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.27. 26,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,873. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$215.48 million and a P/E ratio of -6.77. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$3.25 and a 1 year high of C$12.33.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.