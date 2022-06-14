Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $184.56

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $184.56 and traded as low as $167.15. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $171.03, with a volume of 11,197 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.30 and a 200-day moving average of $184.56. The firm has a market cap of $542.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.46%.

In related news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant sold 297 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $55,628.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant acquired 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,676.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 107,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,258,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,517,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.