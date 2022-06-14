Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $180.00 at Barclays

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FANG. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $147.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.38. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,045. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,608,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,597,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

