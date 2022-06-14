Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Trading 7.6% Higher

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 27,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,763,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The stock has a market cap of $486.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.83%. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 23.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

