Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $110,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00). On average, analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

