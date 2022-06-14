Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $124.22

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $124.22 and last traded at $124.92, with a volume of 16143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.85.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average is $147.28. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,506,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 151,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 546.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 27,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $7,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.