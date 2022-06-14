Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Digital Turbine also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.
Digital Turbine stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,970,000 after buying an additional 368,982 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 17.2% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.
