Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$187.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.05 million. Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $93.98.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $304,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.