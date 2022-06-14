Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$187.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.05 million. Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS.
Shares of APPS stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $93.98.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $304,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.
