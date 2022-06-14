DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Down 4.2%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.75. 363,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,890,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,072,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,989,000 after buying an additional 4,521,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,908,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

