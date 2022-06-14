Dignity (LON:DTY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $560.18

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 560.18 ($6.80) and traded as low as GBX 435.02 ($5.28). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 451.50 ($5.48), with a volume of 38,500 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 498.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 560.18. The stock has a market cap of £225.92 million and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.
About Dignity (LON:DTY)
