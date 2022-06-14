Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:DIN opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.40. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 246,837 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,187,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

