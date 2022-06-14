Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $274.79

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.79 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 245.20 ($2.98). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 250.40 ($3.04), with a volume of 3,583,961 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 306 ($3.71) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.49) to GBX 315 ($3.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.01) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.37) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.07) to GBX 300 ($3.64) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 324.89 ($3.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The company has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 254.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 274.79.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.33), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($90,923.17).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

