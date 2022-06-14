Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.14

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and traded as low as $45.21. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $45.26, with a volume of 1,473,592 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNUG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,637.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter.

