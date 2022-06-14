Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.96

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 88680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

