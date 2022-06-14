Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.45

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 559391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

