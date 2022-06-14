discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7.45 Per Share

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCVGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.45 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 704.33 ($8.55) on Tuesday. discoverIE Group has a 52-week low of GBX 647 ($7.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,274 ($15.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £672.32 million and a P/E ratio of 49.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 750.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 837.25.

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 693 ($8.41) per share, with a total value of £34,650 ($42,056.07). Also, insider Nicholas Jefferies sold 108,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 775 ($9.41), for a total value of £841,402 ($1,021,242.87).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DSCV shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($13.96) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

