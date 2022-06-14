DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Shares of DNP stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,351. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
