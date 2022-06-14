Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at CIBC

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,468. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $913.13 million, a P/E ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 2.09. Docebo has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $92.75.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. Docebo had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Docebo by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Docebo by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

