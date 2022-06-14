Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DCBO. Cormark reduced their target price on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.18.

DCBO stock traded down C$0.64 on Tuesday, reaching C$35.55. 54,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,215. Docebo has a one year low of C$34.85 and a one year high of C$117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.53.

In other Docebo news, Senior Officer Sukaran Mehta acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.11 per share, with a total value of C$41,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at C$108,763.83.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

