Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.82.

DLTR stock opened at $155.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average of $147.57. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $428,709,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

