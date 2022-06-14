Dollarama (DOL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dollarama (TSE: DOL):
- 6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – Dollarama was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$76.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$77.00 to C$80.00.
- 6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$81.00.
- 6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.50 to C$82.00.
- 6/1/2022 – Dollarama is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a C$80.50 price target on the stock.
DOL traded up C$0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$72.57. The company had a trading volume of 347,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,372. Dollarama Inc. has a 52 week low of C$53.39 and a 52 week high of C$76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.90.
Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
