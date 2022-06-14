Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPZUF opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $109.15.

About Domino's Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

