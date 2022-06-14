Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Trading Up 3.2%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 4.90 and last traded at 4.90. Approximately 35,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 581% from the average daily volume of 5,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.75.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($4.01) to GBX 310 ($3.76) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

About Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.