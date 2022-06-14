Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $425.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ opened at $380.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.09. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $321.15 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

