Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.52

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.52 and last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 5924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.82.

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

