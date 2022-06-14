Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 18,700 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $304,249.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,864,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,759,834.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 25,317 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $405,831.51.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,075 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $163,718.75.

On Monday, June 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $325,800.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 18,275 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $293,313.75.

On Thursday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,637 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $57,610.08.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 11,413 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $180,667.79.

On Sunday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 13,281 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $206,652.36.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,344 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $98,395.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,480 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $99,273.60.

On Friday, May 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,895 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $163,642.90.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. Research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,737,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

