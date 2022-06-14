Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) SVP William Daniel Delamater Sells 7,089 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 7,089 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $113,849.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Daniel Delamater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, William Daniel Delamater sold 2,911 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $47,856.84.

DGICA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. 991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,206. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

