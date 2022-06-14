DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.30

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.30 and last traded at $59.02, with a volume of 41188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.81. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $71,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $9,613,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,798 shares of company stock valued at $36,906,316 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in DoorDash by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DoorDash by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 918,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,695,000 after acquiring an additional 486,965 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in DoorDash by 834.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 126,998 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DoorDash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after acquiring an additional 229,899 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

