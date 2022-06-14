Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.50

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.50 and traded as low as C$6.94. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$6.94, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$225.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.65.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

