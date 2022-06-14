Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.50

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.50 and traded as low as C$6.94. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$6.94, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of C$225.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.65.
About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A)
