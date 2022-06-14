dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Update

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 716.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut dotdigital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOTDF opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

