Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.99

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 6503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

