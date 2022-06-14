Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the May 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 787.0 days.

Dowa stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. Dowa has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72.

About Dowa

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

