Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the May 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 787.0 days.
Dowa stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. Dowa has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72.
About Dowa
