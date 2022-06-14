Doximity (DOCS) versus The Competition Head to Head Review

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Doximity to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Doximity and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Doximity
|$343.55 million
|$154.78 million
|47.86
|Doximity Competitors
|$2.10 billion
|$194.48 million
|21.24
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Doximity and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Doximity
|1
|2
|9
|0
|2.67
|Doximity Competitors
|203
|1312
|2347
|68
|2.58
Doximity presently has a consensus price target of $47.92, suggesting a potential upside of 45.11%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 45.19%. Given Doximity’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
67.9% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Doximity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Doximity
|40.52%
|17.19%
|15.27%
|Doximity Competitors
|-12.66%
|-60.26%
|0.57%
Summary
Doximity beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Doximity (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
